Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti steps up to defend Vinícius Jr

Real Madrid's winger Vinicius Jr has the full trust of his coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Brazilian player has come under criticism after a slow start of season.

At home, Vinicius's performance on the pitch has also been roasted.

Ancelotti said Brazil's current situation it was not a one-player issue.

" The problem is not that Vinicius is playing well with Real Madrid and not playing well with Brazil, and they say that's why Brazil is not playing well. No. The problem goes beyond that. We're extremely happy with him," the Italian tactician said.

Vinicus Jr who joined the Casa Blanca in 2018 and is under contract until 2027.

Speculations are rife that the player is moving closer to the exit following racist attacks he's faced in Spain and the arrival of Kyllian Mbappé, who also prefers playing on the leftwing.

Ancelotti said they were happy.

"They're training well, they're happy. Kylian makes progress every day and I think he's done with his adjustment period, and so is Vini. Let's not forget that they started the season on the 9th of August. They couldn't play the preseason but they've played many games in one month and this is how they've improved their shape."

Speaking during the press conference, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti was looking ahead to Saturday's league match away at Real Sociedad.