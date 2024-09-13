Aid deliveries in war-torn Sudan hampered by heavy rains and flooding, UN says

The United Nations has warned that heavy rains and flooding have transporting aid in Sudan, Chad, and South Sudan extremely difficult. It comes as the humanitarian situation in war-torn Sudan grows increasingly dire, with more than half of the country's population experiencing crisis levels of hunger.

Although aid trucks are making it through to Darfur, transport is being hampered by flooded and muddy roads. "We need maintained and expanded access so that we can ramp up our assistance, save lives and prevent famine from spreading,” WFP Sudan spokesperson Leni Kinzli said.

The downpours have worsened the displacement crisis due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, which broke out between the Sudanese army and paramilitary rapid support forces in April last year. Of the more than 317,000 people affected by the heavy rains and flooding, 118,000 have been displaced. The country is also grappling with a cholera outbreak triggered by the flooding and contaminated water.

Thousands of people have been killed and almost eight million have been displaced since the fighting broke out.