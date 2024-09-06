Africa faces unprecedented heat waves amid global record temperatures

The summer of 2024 has marked the hottest on record globally, and Africa has been particularly impacted by extreme heat waves that have devastated communities and threatened livelihoods. According to the European climate service, Copernicus, this summer’s temperatures broke all previous records, a trend attributed to human-caused climate change. While the El Niño phenomenon contributed to some temperature increases in previous years, the main driver of these extreme conditions is now long-term climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

Record-Breaking Global Temperatures

The northern hemisphere experienced its hottest meteorological summer (June to August) in history, averaging 16.8 degrees Celsius (62.24°F), surpassing the previous record set in 2023. Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo emphasized that the absence of El Niño as a significant factor this year demonstrates the overwhelming impact of greenhouse gases. “We are bound to see more heat waves and temperature extremes,” said Buontempo, pointing to anthropogenic climate change as the primary culprit.

These rising temperatures are not just statistics; they have real consequences, particularly for vulnerable populations. Across the globe, increased humidity and soaring temperatures have contributed to more frequent and severe heat waves, impacting health, agriculture, and economies.

Africa's Struggle with Extreme Heat

Africa, already vulnerable to climate impacts due to its geographical position and economic challenges, is among the hardest-hit continents. Countries across the region are grappling with record-breaking heat, causing a rise in heat-related deaths and threatening food security. Temperatures have soared above 40°C (104°F), particularly in equatorial regions.

According to the WiseVoter Institute, ten African countries are facing unprecedented heat, with some regions experiencing prolonged droughts and crop failures. Burkina Faso, Mali and Senegal are top on the list.

With scientists predicting even more extreme weather events, the urgent need for collective action is clear. As Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo emphasized, “It’s really not surprising that we see this heat wave, that we see these temperature extremes. We are bound to see more.”

With a forecasted La Nina — a temporary natural cooling of parts of the central Pacific — the last four months of the year may no longer be record-setters like most of the past year and a half. But it's not likely cool enough to keep 2024 from breaking the annual record, Buontempo said.