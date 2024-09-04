China-aid port in Cameroon benefits local community

The only deepwater port in Cameroon, Kribi Deepwater Port, which was constructed with the help of a Chinese company, has made local people's life much better.

The port boasts an annual throughput of 250,000 twenty-foot equivalent units and 1.2 million tonnes of bulk cargo.

In 2011, work began on Phase I of the Kribi Deepwater Port Project. Seven years later, the port was officially put into operation.

"I came to Kribi in 2015. I've been working hard since then. Thanks to the current work at the port, we're able to live and have food, and my children can go to school. Everything is very good with no problems at all," said Ako, a driver at Kribi Port.

But no one would have anticipated such a significant development there.

Like Ako, more Cameroonians began to have confidence in Kribi and participated in the construction of the second phase of the deepwater port.

In 2019, the Kribi Deepwater Port officially broke ground on its second phase.

"With the development of the surrounding areas of the port, many enterprises have settled in the industrial park, bringing a large workforce and employment opportunities to the area. Many young people, both men and women, are participating in the construction of the port," said Eric, a civil engineer.

"Since 2012, I have been working at China Harbor Engineering Company. This job has greatly improved my financial situation and I have learned a lot. I would like to thank the company for bringing unprecedented development. I am very satisfied with my current life," said Stephane, a mechanical operator.

The Chinese enterprise firmly believes that caring for local residents is an indispensable part of its development.

Cameroonians, in return, also strongly support the continued development of the company in the local area.

"We hope this growth will continue to advance, perhaps into Phase III, especially in terms of industrial zone development, as this will further increase employment opportunities," said Eric.

As of 2023, the Kribi Deepwater Port had generated approximately 760 million U.S. dollars in customs revenue and created 3,000 direct jobs.

The construction of the port has also driven the growth of road networks in the surrounding areas, power grids, aviation networks and other transportation and infrastructure development.

On January 21, 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi jointly unveiled the second phase of the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone.

And then in 2018, President Xi delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), emphasizing the cooperation between China and Africa.

"China has decided, together with the African Union, to initiate the preparation of the 'China-Africa Infrastructure Cooperation Plan', to participate in Africa's infrastructure construction, with a focus on strengthening energy, transportation, information and communication, and cross-border water resources cooperation," Xi noted.

Since 2013, China has participated in the construction of more than 6,000 kilometers of railways, more than 6,000 kilometers of highways, over 80 large-scale power facilities and nearly 20 ports in Africa.

Infrastructure construction is empowering Africa's industrialization.