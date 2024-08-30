NBA - Stephen Curry extends contract with Golden State Warriors until 2027

Key architect of Team USA's success in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games final against France, point guard Stephen Curry will extend his contract with his lifelong team, the Golden State Warriors, by one year. The Akron native will be tied to the San Francisco Bay Area team until 2027, with the extension valued at nearly $63 million.

Stephen Curry, who played a pivotal role in defeating France in the Olympic final, is set to extend his contract with the Golden State Warriors by one season. The American point guard is now committed to the California franchise until 2027, as reported by ESPN on Thursday. In 2021, the 36-year-old player had signed a contract extending through 2026, worth $215.4 million.

According to ESPN, this extension will allow the Olympic champion to earn an additional $62.6 million. Curry has always played for the Warriors, a franchise he was drafted by in 2009. During his tenure, he has won four NBA titles (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) and holds the record for the most three-pointers made in NBA history, with 3,747 long-distance shots.