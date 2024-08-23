Welcome to Africanews

Senegal: Health measures against mpox in place for Touba's Magal pilgrimage

Wearing a protective mask, a pilgrim from the Mouride Brotherhood prays in the Grand Mosque of Touba as he takes part in the celebrations of the Grand Magal of Touba, Senegal,   -  
Copyright © africanews
Leo Correa/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

Senegal

In preparation for the Magal pilgrimage in Touba on August 23, 2024, Senegalese authorities have implemented enhanced health measures to combat the spread of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox).

With the expected arrival of millions of pilgrims, including many from abroad, around 6,000 healthcare professionals have been mobilized.

Given the recent increase in mpox cases in Africa, the focus is on rapid detection. Dr. Mamadou Dieng, the regional health director of Diourbel, outlined the measures in place, including the training of surveillance teams and the deployment of testing equipment at multiple sites.

In total, 186 sites have been set up where pilgrims can seek help if they show symptoms. The Institut Pasteur will handle testing, and quarantine zones have been established.

Dr. Dieng also emphasized the importance of personal responsibility, urging pilgrims to wash their hands, avoid close contact, and wear masks in crowded areas. While these measures may be challenging to follow, they are crucial for preventing the spread of the disease.

