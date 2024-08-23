China-Africa summit nears as Beijing seeks to bolster relations with Africa

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong said on Friday that now is "the right time" to deepen cooperation between China and Africa, ahead of an upcoming China-Africa summit in Beijing next month.

Chen told a press conference on Friday that China and Africa should use the meeting to sound a “strong voice” for the Global South in the reform of global governance.

“Currently, a once-in-a-century change is accelerating and the world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation,” said Chen.

“China and African countries are both important members of the Global South, and Africa is experiencing a new awakening by actively promoting the process of unity, self-improvement, and integration," he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) on September 5th, China’s foreign ministry announced on Friday.

Xi will deliver a keynote speech in which he will announce a new package of aid to Africa, said Chen.

Representatives of 53 African countries that are members of the FOCAC will take part in the three-day summit - the fourth to be held since 2006.

As a key player in Africa, China is Africa’s largest trading partner and a significant source of investment.

The continent is also a significant part of Xi's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).