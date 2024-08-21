Mbappé demands €55M from PSG

Kylian Mbappé demands 55 million euros allegedly owed to him by his former club PSG.

According to French media outlet Le Monde, the amount includes a bonus promised when he joined in 2017, Mbappé's last three months' wages and an additional "ethical bonus".

The 2018 World Cup champion reportedly referred the matter to the legal committee of the Clubs' Association in early August.

In mid-August, he also referred the issue to the UEFA through the French Football Federation.

After receiving a formal notice, the Qatari-owned PSG maintains that the sum claimed was not paid because the parties found a common ground. Mbappé allegedly consented to giving up on the money if he left on a free transfer.

The dispute has opposed Mbappé to the management of the PSG for nearly a year.

It is said he told the PSG last year that he would not activate a 2025 contract option.

Mbappé's side now awaits a decision by the bodies it has referred to.

The 25-year-old striker left the Paris saint Germain in May and subsequently joined Real Madrid.

The star scored on his debut for the Merengue on August 14.