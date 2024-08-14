UEFA Super Cup: Mbappé Ready for His Debut with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé might make his highly anticipated debut with Real Madrid during the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta this Wednesday.

Real Madrid's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, announced that the French forward, who joined the team in July after a long saga with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, is in good physical condition and is adapting well to the team.

"Mbappé might play tomorrow," Ancelotti stated during a press conference in Warsaw, where the match will take place. The French striker did not participate in the preseason tour in the United States to rest after Euro 2024, but he is now ready to join a formidable attacking lineup alongside Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and other global talents. His teammates have expressed their excitement about his potential impact on the team. "As a teammate, I can say he's a great player. He will help us a lot to have a great season," emphasized defender Dani Carvajal.

The UEFA Super Cup, an annual showdown between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League, could mark the beginning of a new chapter for Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid.