ICC's bi-annual review of Darfur crimes delivered to UN Council

On Monday, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan addressed the United Nations Security Council in New York to deliver his bi-annual report on Darfur.

While the Council referred the matter to the ICC in 2005, the main focus has been on crimes that took place after April 2023.

Karim Khan remarked, “To those on the ground today in Darfur, I am addressing both the Sudanese armed forces and the rapid support forces, to those that are aiding and abetting them, that are encouraging them, that are funding them, that are supplying them with weapons, that are giving orders, that are gaining certain advantages, I want to be crystal clear that we are investigating."

The prosecutor previously mentioned the ongoing crimes in North Darfur and the regional capital of El Fasher.

Karim Khan expressed confidence and optimism that his next report will include a request for arrest warrants for several key individuals involved in the ongoing situation.

"We're using our resources as effectively as we can to make sure that the events also since April of last year, are subjected to the principles of international humanitarian law,” he concluded.

Karim Khan also sought the cooperation of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by General Hemedti.

He condemned the financial and political support for the militias and the inaction of the international community.

Beyond the civil war in Sudan, the prosecutor highlighted the cases of former president Omar al-Bashir, who has never been handed over, and former minister Ahmed Harun, who reportedly moves freely.

The prosecutor called for Sudan's cooperation in their arrest. Since 2005, only one trial against a Janjaweed leader has taken place in The Hague.