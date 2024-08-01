Prayers and protests: Istanbul reacts to death of Hamas leader

Demonstrators flooded the streets of Istanbul on Wednesday carrying Palestinian flags and holding prayers to denounce the assassination of Hamas’ chief political figure Ismail Haniyeh.

It was clear that the killing of the Hamas leader would provoke a response.

Feda Abdelhady, Deputy Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations declared, "Every day brings more horror, loss and suffering for our people as Israeli occupying forces massacre Palestinian civilians... Bomb and destroy Palestinian homes and infrastructure."

Haniyeh's assassination threatens to heighten tensions, even as the U.S. and other countries work to avert a full-scale regional war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Haniyeh’s murder as a “despicable act” intended to weaken the Palestinian cause and instil fear among its people.

Erdogan declared on social media platform X that "The goals of Zionist cruelty will never be achieved."

He also stated, "Turkey will persist in exploring all options, pushing through all barriers, and backing our Palestinian brethren with all available resources and power."

Additionally, he affirmed, "We will persist in striving for the creation of a free, autonomous, and sovereign State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders."

In a firm declaration, Jonathan Miller, Deputy Israeli Ambassador to the UN, asserted that the operation was a resolute response to threats against Israel.

He underlined Israel's unwavering determination to defend itself and its people.

Miller urged the world to show solidarity with Israel and insisted on Hezbollah's compliance with Security Council Resolutions 1701 by stopping attacks, retreating to the north of the Litani River, and disarming.

According to Omer Celik, spokesperson for Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, Haniyeh was planned to address Turkey’s parliament in August.

Israel has firmly stood by its actions following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Suspicion immediately turned to Israel, as they have made it clear that they intend to target Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders in retaliation for the group's October 7th attack on Israel, which initiated the conflict in Gaza.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

Iran gave no details on how Haniyeh was killed, and the Guard said the attack was under investigation.

Haniyeh left the Gaza Strip in 2019 and has been in exile in Qatar ever since.

The leader of Hamas in Gaza now is Yahya Sinwar, who was behind the October 7 attack.