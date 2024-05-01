Gaza: Turkey joins South Africa in genocide case against Israel

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said his country has decided to formally join the legal case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, Fidan announced that Turkey would submit an official application to intervene in the case against Israel at the ICJ.

"We hope that with this step, the proceedings at the International Court of Justice will move in the right direction," Fidan said.

South Africa filed a case at the ICJ accusing Israel of breaching the Genocide Convention with its war on Gaza.

Israel fervently denies that its actions - which have included attacks on hospitals, ambulances and blockade of humanitarian aid amount to a breach of the Genocide Convention.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described Israel's actions as war crimes and genocide while asserting that Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and European Union, is a group fighting for the liberation of its lands and people.