Fans brave scorching temperatures outside Paris Olympic events

Numerous sports fans endured the high temperatures outside Olympic venues and fan zones in Paris on Monday, with the city experiencing clear skies and rising temperatures.

The 2024 Olympic Games kicked off with rain during the opening ceremony, resulting in the rescheduling of some events, but the weather has since gotten better.

Arnaud Louis, visiting Paris, expresses his excitement. "At last, we’re enjoying summer in Paris! We’ve been anticipating this for weeks, and now it genuinely feels like summer has kicked off."

Tuesday's forecast from Meteo France indicates a maximum temperature of 36°C (96°F). The intense heat will have an impact on athletes in outdoor events, as well as on spectators, tourists, and residents nearby.

Valérie Pécresse, the President of the Paris region, has taken significant steps to support fans and residents by confirming that Ile-de-France Mobilités has purchased two million water cartons for distribution throughout the public transport network.

She also announced the installation of 90 water fountains at numerous stations, particularly those adjacent to Olympic venues, ensuring that everyone has access to refreshing water.

Meteo France issued guidelines advising against going out during the hottest hours and suggested staying hydrated, wearing hats, and using spray bottles when necessary.

This initiative was established to cater to the requirements of the ten million fans at the Olympic Games.