The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games marked a departure from tradition. Instead of being held in a stadium, the event unfolded along the scenic banks of the Seine River, offering a unique and expansive setting that captivated audiences.

Spanish tourists Gabriel Da Silva and Helena Prieto experienced the grandeur of the ceremony from the comfort of their hotel. Reflecting on the event, they expressed their amazement. "It was incredible," they said, their voices overlapping with laughter. Prieto added with enthusiasm, "Céline Dion, simply amazing on the Eiffel Tower." The choice of such an iconic location, paired with the performance of a world-renowned artist, added to the spectacle's allure.

For Laetitia Martinez-Avré, a visitor from Normandy, the ceremony was more than just a display of pageantry. "It made me feel like the country was showing its best aspects to the world," she remarked. "It feels good, from time to time, to see positive things." Her words highlight how the ceremony served as a showcase for France’s cultural richness and its ability to inspire national pride and optimism.

Stephen Roulier, an American tourist, shared his experience of navigating the city during this festive period. He noted how easy it was to move around Paris and remarked on the overall pleasantness of his visit. This sentiment speaks to the city's successful management of the large influx of visitors and the seamless integration of the event into the urban landscape.

By Saturday morning, the bustling atmosphere of the ceremony had given way to a different kind of activity. Workers were already busy dismantling the stands and stages that had been set up along the Seine, efficiently clearing the area after the successful event. This swift transition underscored the logistical prowess behind hosting such a large-scale event in the heart of a vibrant city.