IOC and Paris 2024 chiefs unveil 'Truce Wall' in Olympic Village

Palestinian swimming athlete Valerie Rose Tarazi flashes the V sign at the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Paris, France   -  
David Goldman/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

France

Athletes at the Olympic Village in Paris gathered to sign their names on poles at a dedicated "Truce Wall" on Monday, calling for peace in the world.

Among the athletes were Palestinian-American swimmer Valerie Tarazi and Israeli soccer player Niv Yehoshua.

"Today, you, the Olympic athletes, you are the peace ambassadors of our time," said Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee President. "Together we say 'give peace a chance.'"

The opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games will be held in Paris on July 26 with the participation of 205 delegations of athletes, who will parade on more than 80 boats on the Seine.

"We all have a right to be here to realize our dreams. For the next three weeks, dreams will become reality. But my dream and the dream of all of us here is that in the future we can all live in peace. And no one should lose their home," said Masomah Ali Zada, Chef de Mission for the Refugee Olympic Team Paris 2024.

Additional sources • AP

