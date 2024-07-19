Republicans praise Donald Trump as he accepts presidential nomination

Just days after an assassination attempt, former US President Donald Trump has accepted the Republican presidential nomination at the party’s national convention.

In his address, the longest convention speech in modern history, he told delegates he was running for all of the United States saying “there is no victory in winning for half of America”.

A Republican delegate from Tennessee, Max Bonner, said he believed Trump promoted a vision of unity and prosperity that all Americans can achieve.

“In addition to that, he didn't just give out these vague platitudes that just sounded good. He gave out detailed plans as to how he could achieve those ends, and how he could bring America into a new golden age," Bonner said.

Kip Capley, who attended the convention as a delegate from Tennessee, said he saw a message of strength from the former president.

“I think Trump has shown after the assassination attempt that he can rise up. He can tell the American people to fight. He can bring us together. He can let us know that he's tough."

Sensing political opportunity in the wake of his near-death experience, the often bombastic Republican leader embraced a new softer tone at the convention.

Analysts said Trump hopes this will help generate even more momentum in an election that appears to be shifting in his favour.

While the former president made several calls for national unity in his address, he soon turned to familiar divisive themes, laying out a sweeping populist agenda, notably on immigration.

Milwaukee resident Erich Hazen voted for President Joe Biden in 2020. He said he is undecided about the 2024 race.

"I'm normally not undecided, so it's a little bit strange for me, but I feel like what I've seen from the other side hasn't been impressive at all. So he's at least making coherent sentences."

Biden is still likely to be the Democrat’s presidential nominee despite increasing calls for him to step aside because of renewed concerns about his mental fitness.