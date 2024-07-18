Welcome to Africanews

Haiti: Kenyan police officers join local forces in reconnaissance tour of capital

Pedestrians walk past an armored police vehicle carrying Kenyan police officers part of a UN-backed multinational force in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on July 17, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Odelyn Joseph/Copyright 2024. AP All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Haiti

Kenyan police officers joined their Haitian counterparts as they walked around the capital Port-au-Prince on Wednesday (Jul. 17).

Authorities have declined to provide details on the officers' assignments, citing security concerns.

The Associated Press reported that the policemen were seen on patrol in areas near the main international airport, which reopened in May after a surge in gang violence forced it to close for nearly three months.

Since Tuesday (Jul. 16), 400 Kenyan boots are on the ground in the violence-ravaged capital of Port-au-Prince.

1,000 Kenyan officers are supposed to deploy in Haiti.

The mandate of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti (MSS) is “to support the efforts of the Haitian National Police to re-establish security in Haiti and build security conditions conducive to holding free and fair elections”.

The UN supports but does not manage the mission. Its spokesperson said in late April that  $18 million had been deposited in the trust fund  it established.

Main contributors are Canada, France and the United States of America.

These countries fund and support the mission but will not send troops.

