Temperatures soar as Russia's heat wave reaches Siberia

By Rédaction Africanews

Russia

As summer deepens in the Northern Hemisphere, exceptionally hot weather has arrived in Russian Siberia, with temperatures soaring above 30 degrees Celsius in the city of Novosibirsk.

Fountains, beaches, and riverbanks have become popular spots for people seeking relief from the heat.

At Novosibirsk Zoo, many animals sought refuge in their enclosures, while the polar bears enjoyed the park’s pools.

Rescuers in the city were on high alert. Since the start of the swimming season, 48 people, including 16 children, have drowned, according to local media reports. This number has doubled compared to last year.

Rescuers have been dispatched to waterfronts to assist residents during the heatwave.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency was declared in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar Krai, where over 500 tourists were evacuated due to raging wildfires at a local resort.

Additional sources • AP

