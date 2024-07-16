Sergey Lavrov calls for Security Council reform and criticizes western dominance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivered a pointed address at the UN Security Council session in New York, advocating for comprehensive reform of the Security Council and criticizing what he termed as overrepresentation of Western nations.

Lavrov emphasized that reforming the Security Council, particularly its composition, is crucial for its effectiveness. He underscored that while changing membership is pivotal, true progress hinges on a consensus among permanent members on operational procedures.

"The current imbalance in the Security Council, where Western countries dominate, must be rectified," Lavrov stated, calling for enhanced representation from Asia, Africa, and Latin America to reflect global realities more accurately.

Turning to geopolitical tensions, Lavrov highlighted Russia's conditions for stabilizing the conflict in Ukraine. He asserted that any progress must include tangible steps to address perceived threats to Russia from the Western Euro-Atlantic region. Lavrov criticized the United States for undermining arms control agreements and escalating confrontations, warning of the dangerous consequences primarily for European allies.

Lavrov also stressed the need for rebalancing global economic structures, advocating against monopolies in finance, trade, and technology regulation. He urged swift reforms of institutions like the Bretton Woods and the World Trade Organization to better represent non-Western centers of growth.

"In a multipolar world, fairness demands an equitable distribution of influence across all spheres of global governance," Lavrov asserted, reflecting widespread international sentiment for a more inclusive global order.