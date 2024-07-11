Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya: President Ruto to address the Nation

Kenya: President Ruto to address the Nation
Kenyan President William Ruto gives an address at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, June 26, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Patrick Ngugi/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Kenya

 

Kenya's President William Ruto is expected to address the nation on Thursday, July 11 at 2 p.m. local time (1100 GMT), his spokesperson announced.

Hussein Mohamed, Ruto's spokesperson, did not reveal the topic of the address during the tweet on Thursday.

Last week, Ruto proposed spending cuts and additional borrowing to fill a nearly $2.7 billion budget gap. This gap was caused by his decision to cancel planned tax hikes following nationwide protests. He also mentioned upcoming changes to the government. However, it is still not clear if the upcoming address will reveal these changes.

Ruto withdrew the finance bill containing the tax increases in response to mass protests led by youth. These protests have created the biggest crisis of his two-year presidency.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..