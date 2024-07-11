Kenya: President Ruto to address the Nation

Kenya's President William Ruto is expected to address the nation on Thursday, July 11 at 2 p.m. local time (1100 GMT), his spokesperson announced.

Hussein Mohamed, Ruto's spokesperson, did not reveal the topic of the address during the tweet on Thursday.

Last week, Ruto proposed spending cuts and additional borrowing to fill a nearly $2.7 billion budget gap. This gap was caused by his decision to cancel planned tax hikes following nationwide protests. He also mentioned upcoming changes to the government. However, it is still not clear if the upcoming address will reveal these changes.

Ruto withdrew the finance bill containing the tax increases in response to mass protests led by youth. These protests have created the biggest crisis of his two-year presidency.