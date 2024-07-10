Yamal shines as Spain reach Euro 2024 final, beat France

Spain has reached the European Championship final with a 2-1 victory over France on Tuesday (Jul. 9).

Despite an early lead, Kylian Mbappé's teamates could not overcome Lamine Yamal's side.

La Roja's wonderkid who will turn 17 on Saturday (Jul. 13) - the day before the final in Berlin - became the youngest scorer in Euros history.

‘I always said to my mum (i wanted to score) and my mum said it was her dream as well, so my first goal in a semi-final against France – I am so happy about that,’ he told a press conference.

France's troubles started when Spain Dani Olmo's goalbound-shot was turned into his own net by France defender Jules Kounde.

The Les Bleus dominated possession in the second half but couldn't make it count.

"Well, it is difficult. It's a failure. Our ambition was to be European champions. I wanted to be European champion. But we didn't. So from that point on, it was a failed competition... I wasn't good and that's it, we're going home. It's as simple as that," France's captain Mbappé said.

Didier Deschamps' side exits the tournament with only four goals scored.

Spain, chasing a record fourth European Championship title, will play England or the Netherlands in the final on Sunday.