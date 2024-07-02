Russian Ambassador Nebenzya warns against providing arms for Ukraine

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told reporters that Russia is “discouraging” all countries to provide arms for Ukraine, adding that “I presume that the decision that might be taken on the issue may of course have certain political consequences.”

The Russian Ambassador spoke to reporters today (01 Jul) about the Security Council’s programme of July as his country is residing as the President of the Council for the month.

The Russian Ambassador answered questions from reporters in his national capacity.

Asked about Afghanistan, Nebenzya said, “Taliban is de facto authorities on Afghanistan, and we've been saying consistently that you have to recognize this fact and deal with them as such. Because whether you like it or not, but this movement is running the country now. And you cannot simply ignore that.”

Asked about how far Russia is from removing Taliban from the sanctions list, Ambassador Nebenzya said, “I cannot tell you a definite answer. But I heard some talks about it. But generally speaking, it is good that Taliban was finally invited to Doha this time.”

Asked about the geopolitical divide and Security Council reform, the Russian Ambassador said, “indeed the developing world, the so-called developing world or rather global south is, in particular Africa is underrepresented in the Security Council, while the collective West that I will call, is overrepresented there, which does not reflect the current state of world geopolitics. So these processes are happening. It is painful for some of them, but they will continue to shape the geopolitics for the future to come.”

Asked about the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Ambassador Nebenzya said, “So the panel of experts, instead of trying to find ways within their mandate and expertise, how to engage and encourage the talks between the major protagonists, it enjoyed itself in producing reports with really laughable things which are not the core of the problem on the Korean Peninsula.”