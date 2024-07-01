Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Cairo hosts Egypt-EU investment conference

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, greets EU Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen, during the opening of the EU-Egypt Investment Conference in Cairo, June 29, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/AP

By Africanews

with AP

Egypt

The Cairo meeting attended by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and EU commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen culminated in the signing of deals worth billions of dollars.

The conference comes on the back of a $7.9 billion funding package agreed in March to support the north African country battle an economic crisis made worse by rising debt, inflation and currency shortages.

A series of small and medium term loans constitute the large majority of the package.

In exchange, Cairo must step up energy exports to Europe and action on irregular migrants. The EU has agreed similar deals with Tunisia, Mauritania and Libya, angering rights groups.

With huge natural gas deposits, the European Union sees Egypt as a key player in its efforts to replace Russian energy.

In his remarks, President Sissi said that Egypt was a prime destination for European investment. At the conference, european companies signed over 20 deals worth over 40 billion Euros, the EU chief said.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..