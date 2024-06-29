Eritrean Biniam Girmay looking forward to a good result at 2024 Tour de France

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay is looking forward to a good result at the 2024 Tour de France. The tour kicks off on June 29th and ends on July 21st.

For the very first time, the race starts in Italy.

This year, the Intermarche-Wanty team will have two sprinters in their eight-man line-up. Girmay will be joined by Belgian Gerben Thijssen.

“I think this year is special, because, like you said, we have two sprinters in one team. That means, it's less pressure for me also for Gerben (Thijssen), because we can share the sprint and we can also help each other in the sprint stage, especially for Gerben if it's really flat," the 24-year-old said.

"I can also support him as a last man. So that means it's a good opportunity for both of us. So especially for me, this is my second year, so I learned quite a lot from last year. I'm really looking forward to have a good result.”

The first African rider to win a World Tour classic attended at a pre-Tour media event for his team in Florence on Friday.

The podium finisher who attained a 125th place finish out of 150 cyclists last year inspires fellow Eritreans.

“Actually it's pretty successful the last three years. But still, there is a lot of things to do for the local riders, because we still have a lot difference between the pro-rider and the local, but they are still young, and they really need to improve a lot," he shared.

"Tour de France is also a really big motivation, for the local riders because this is one of the most, known race in Asmara. So I think our achievement, it can help them a lot."

Because of the Olympics, The final stage will be held outside Paris for the first time since 1905. Ity will move instead to the French Riviera. Because of security and logistical reasons, the French capital won’t have its traditional Tour finish on the Champs-Elysees.