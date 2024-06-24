The first NBA Basketball school in Africa will launch in January 2025 in Egypt.

The New Era Education, a Cairo-based educational services and school management company, and NBA Africa made the announcement.

The NBA Basketball School will be located at Uppingham School Cairo, in New Giza.

Amadou Gallo Fall was in France, Sunday for the Quai 54, a streetball tournament.

The president of the Basketball Africa League reiterated the NBA's ambition to train African prospects and grow the game on the continent.

"We want to continue to also develop top talents on the continent through the partnership we have for example with the NBA academy we have a Elevate program that is producing elite talent," Fall said.

"We want to make sure that the talents continue to lay in the league. And also attract top global talents and we want to make sure that Africa doesn’t only just remain a place where talents is always reported we want to build value in the talents on the continent and at the same time being able to retain some talents on the continent".

The NBA Basketball School is destined for Uppingham School youth ages 5-18. It will build on the US league’s previous initiatives in Cairo, including the last three Basketball Africa League Nile Conference group phases, Jr.

. Since 2017, NBA Basketball Schools have been launched in Australia, Brazil, China, the Dominican Republic, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Lithuania, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uruguay.

NBA Africa is an affiliate of the US National Basketball Association (NBA)