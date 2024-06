WATCH: Global Fitness stars compete at HYROX 2024 in Nice

With over 175,000 participants in the 23/24 season, only the top 2 percent qualified. The event included eight 1-kilometre runs and eight functional workout stations. Created by Christian Toetzke and Moritz Fürste in 2017, HYROX has grown globally, particularly in Europe and the US. British athlete Dearden won the Pro Doubles Men title, overcoming a back injury earlier in the season.