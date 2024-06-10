A rare visit: Cow tourism thriving in a village in Rwanda

Herdsman In Rwanda makes ends meet through Cow tourism.

In 2021, amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ngabo embarked on a remarkable journey that would reshape his community's narrative and breathe new life into rural tourism.

What began as a simple act of sharing photos of his cows on social media evolved into a thriving enterprise known as Ibere rya Bigogwe.

Growing up in Bigogwe, Ngabo was struck by the lack of attention his hometown received as a tourist destination. Determined to showcase its beauty to the world, he leveraged social media to promote the area's picturesque landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

The response was overwhelming, with inquiries pouring in from eager travelers eager to experience the charm of Bigogwe firsthand.

"Most people come here to do cow related activities, they come to learn how to milk cows, they learn about the Rwandan history in relation to cows, How Bigogwe people take care of their cows, and drink fresh milk directly from the cows," said Ngabo.

At the heart of Ibere rya Bigogwe's success lies Ngabo's commitment to community empowerment. Through his venture, he has created employment opportunities for locals, sourced goods and services from neighboring businesses, and contributed to the economic growth of the region. From purchasing handmade boots to hiring dancers for entertainment, Ngabo ensures that every aspect of his operation benefits the community.

However, Ngabo's entrepreneurial journey has not been without its challenges like capital.

"We do not have enough capital to invest in the activities we want to do by now, I want to build some accomodation for my visitors so that they can learn more about cows," said Ngabo.

Rwanda milking is usually done by women , as they have a very special technique of massaging the cow.

During the high season , Ibere rya Bigogwe receives about 20-30 tourists on a daily basis.