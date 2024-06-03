Welcome to Africanews

Ghana’s Afronita and Abigail emerge 3rd at 2024 Britain’s Got Talent

By Kwabena Adu Gyamfi

Ghana

Ghanaian dance duo Afronita and Abigail placed third after a highly competitive finale of the 2024 Britain’s Got Talent show in London on Sunday, June 2.

Their captivating choreography and amazing African story, wowed the world throughout the competition, raising high the flag of Ghana and Africa on the global platform.

At the finals on Sunday, June 2, they put up an electrifying performance in bright Ghanaian colours coming up in the top three out of the ten finalists.

Their third-place position come as a significant feat for the Africans on that global stage.

Afronita 20 and Abigail 7, have received massive support from Ghanaians both at home and abroad with many trooping Into the event centre to throw in their support.

The 10 finalists included a choir, a magician, and a Japanese skipping group.

Sydnie Christmas took the top prize, ahead of Jack Rhodes in second and dancers Abigail and Afronita in third.

The winner of the 17th edition of BGT receives a cash prize of £250,000 and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Public votes were open during the live show, with viewers at home encouraged to have their say.

