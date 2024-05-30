Kenyan climber Kirui Cheruiyot's body to be left on Mt. Everest, family says

The body of Kenyan climber Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui, who died on Mt. Everest last week, will remain on the mountain, his family announced.

Kirui, 40, was attempting to climb Everest without supplementary oxygen. He fell into a crevasse 48 meters below the 8,849-meter peak with his Nepali guide, Nawang Sherpa, who is still missing. The family said retrieving Kirui's body from such a high altitude would be too risky for the rescue team.

Climbing Everest is extremely difficult and dangerous, even for experienced climbers. Kirui aimed to be the first African to reach the summit without extra oxygen.

In a statement, Kirui's family said they had made the "difficult" decision to let his remains stay on the mountain after careful consideration. They did not want to endanger rescuers' lives.

"Joshua loved the mountains, and they loved him. We find comfort knowing he is resting in his happy place," the family said. Memorial services will be held in Nairobi and his home village of Chepterit in the Rift Valley.

The cost of retrieving his body, about $190,000, was also a concern. Many families choose to leave their loved ones on Everest due to the high risk and expense. Nearly 200 of the 330 climbers who have died on Everest remain there.

Kirui, a banker, had been closely followed in Kenya, with fellow climbers posting updates online. Before his climb, he told the BBC he was well-prepared and confident. He had emergency oxygen and evacuation plans but still faced fatal challenges.

This season, four climbers have died on Everest, which is typically climbed in April and May when conditions are best. The season ends in a few days.