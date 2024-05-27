Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Somali town of Beledweyne heavily flooded after a river burst its banks

Residents move through floodwaters on a street in the town of Beledweyne, Somalia.   -  
Copyright © africanews
STRINGER/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Floods

Floodwaters flowed through the Somali town of Beledweyne on Sunday after heavy rains pounding East Africa caused the Shebelle River to burst its banks.

The inhabitants of Beledweyne, situated in the heart of Somalia, have used the river as a lifeline for generations.

But with the onset of severe seasonal rains, the overflowing Shebelle brought a deluge which engulfed the town.

Footage showed homes left partly submerged, compelling families to seek refuge in higher areas as the floodwaters surged through the streets.

Ali Abdi Yusuf, a lifelong resident of Beledweyne, said multiple neighborhoods had been severely impacted.

The Somali government had preemptively issued warnings about the torrential rains urging residents to flee to higher ground.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..