Somali town of Beledweyne heavily flooded after a river burst its banks

Floodwaters flowed through the Somali town of Beledweyne on Sunday after heavy rains pounding East Africa caused the Shebelle River to burst its banks.

The inhabitants of Beledweyne, situated in the heart of Somalia, have used the river as a lifeline for generations.

But with the onset of severe seasonal rains, the overflowing Shebelle brought a deluge which engulfed the town.

Footage showed homes left partly submerged, compelling families to seek refuge in higher areas as the floodwaters surged through the streets.

Ali Abdi Yusuf, a lifelong resident of Beledweyne, said multiple neighborhoods had been severely impacted.

The Somali government had preemptively issued warnings about the torrential rains urging residents to flee to higher ground.