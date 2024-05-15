Slim pickings for African cinema at the Cannes Film Festival

France
The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival got underway on Tuesday in the southern French city.
Twenty-two films will be competing for the top prize, the Palme d'Or, with more than 50 others premiering outside of the main competition.
The festival’s first lengthy standing ovation went to US actor, Meryl Streep, who was awarded an honorary Palme d’Or during the opening ceremony.
But after a bumper year in 2023 for African films, when 15 took part, including two competing in the main competition, it’s slim pickings this year.
There are no films from Africa in the official selection.
However, there will be a few in both the general screenings and in the parallel competition, Un Certain Regard, which showcases young talent.
The festival runs until 25 May.
