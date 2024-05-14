King Charles III transfers Colonel-in-Chief role to Prince William at Army Air Corps ceremony

King Charles III has formally passed on the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps to his son, Prince William, in a military ceremony at the Army Aviation Centre in southern England.

During the event in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, the 75-year-old monarch expressed his confidence in Prince William, highlighting his son's exemplary piloting skills.

"It's encouraging that he's a very good pilot indeed," remarked the King.

The symbolic transition marks a significant moment as the King, who had held the position for 32 years, hands over the baton to his eldest son. Despite ongoing cancer treatment, King Charles engaged with veterans at the event, discussing shared experiences, including the effects of chemotherapy.

Arriving by helicopter, the King joined Prince William for the formal ceremony, speaking fondly of his admiration for the Army Air Corps' work in Iraq and Afghanistan before endorsing Prince William as his successor.

Prince William, previously an RAF search and rescue pilot, has a history with aviation, spending three years at RAF Valley in Anglesey.

Reflecting on the passage of time, Kensington Palace shared images of Prince William's previous visits to the Army Air Corps.

Following the handover, the Prince of Wales embarked on his inaugural engagement with the Army Air Corps, familiarizing himself with its operations and inspecting training and operational aircraft.