Meningitis: Urgent vaccination campaign launched in Niger

Niger is currently facing a rapid increase in the number of meningitis cases compared to the same period last year.

By mid-April, the country recorded 2,012 cases with 123 deaths according to World health organization.

Last year, when 1,389 cases were recorded, with 72 deaths in the first 16 weeks of the year.

Vaccination was launched in early May in Niamey to contain the spread of the disease.

Amina Boubacar came with her child to get the jab.

"People are talking about this disease everywhere in Niamey but not everyone has the means to pay to get vaccinated. So I think, this is very good initiative."

Just like Amina, many families were enticed by the fact that the vaccination is free of charge.

The vaccine used is a new one and has the advantage of protecting targets against five strains which are the main causes of meningitis in Niger.

"We started with the schools on Thursday and Friday, then on Saturday and Sunday we moved into the neighbourhoods. The population is coming and we're doing it in a calm atmosphere, really, we haven't had any problems so far," nurse Abdou Mamou Siddo said.

The mobile unit teams say they have vaccinated 1,000 people in the city in 4 days. Unlike previous vaccines, the one used is a single dose.

The region of Niamey has recorded the highest number of cases so far this year with a cumulative incidence proportion of 52.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Niamey official Sahabi Assoumane said more health districts will be targeted.

"Given the epidemic threshold was reached in 3 health districts, the ministry of public health and social affairs filed a request to the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision to ask for operational support. To respond to the epidemic, a vaccination campaign will be conducted in all 5 health districts of the region."

Agadez, and Dosso are the most affected after Niamey.

Vaccination is for people aged 1 to 19.

As of late April, 143 people had died from meningitis in the Sahelian country.