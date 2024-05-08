Gaza crisis deepens amid Rafah takeover

The strikes on Wednesday intensified the already dire situation in Gaza, exacerbating fears of further escalation as Israel took control of the Rafah crossing and halted aid shipments due to security concerns.

Amidst the chaos, thousands of displaced people, including children, sought refuge in the relatively safer area of Muwasi, north of Rafah. However, their plight remains grim, with inadequate shelter, limited access to essential services, and a scarcity of provisions. Khalil Ahmad, a displaced person, lamented, “They said we have to leave so we came here where there is nothing, no toilets or tents and my family is made up of 20 persons. Where can we go, where can we eat. Our life is miserable.”

The United States paused the shipment of bombs to Israel amid mounting tensions in the region, reflecting international apprehensions about the unfolding events.

Save the Children highlighted the grave consequences of the closure of vital entry points for aid and lifelines for children in Gaza. The organization emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire to protect the lives of children and uphold international humanitarian law. With the situation on the ground rapidly deteriorating, the international community faces mounting pressure to intervene and prevent further suffering in Gaza.