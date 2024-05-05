Real Madrid clinches record-extending 36th Spanish league title

Real Madrid has done it again.

Fans took to the streets of the capital on Saturday night to celebrate their team’s record-extending 36th Spanish league title - and with four games still to play.

The home team reclaimed the crown after beating Cadiz 3-0 earlier in the day, with Barcelona then losing 4-2 to Girona later.

Only a victory by Barcelona would have stopped Madrid from celebrating. Girona, now in second place in La Liga, faces an insurmountable 13-point deficit with only 12 points left in play.

Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, said a key factor in the team’s victory is that they did not drop points at the end of the season despite expectations that they would.

“I think it was also key that last-minute goal from (Jude) Bellingham against Barcelona, that allowed us to maintain our distance in the standings,” he said.

Madrid on Wednesday have a chance of adding to add to their unequalled 14 European Cups when they host German team, Bayern Munich, in the Champions League.

The semi-final is evenly balanced after a 2-2 first-leg draw in Germany. Either Paris Saint-Germain or Borussia Dortmund will play the winner in the final on 1 June.

The club said that it postpone their traditional celebration in downtown Madrid until next Saturday after the important game against Bayern.