Rwanda says it is ready for migrants deported from UK

The Rwandan government said Tuesday it welcomes the decision by the British parliament to approve its migrant deportation bill.

The legislation was finally pushed through late on Monday, two years after it was first proposed.

Speaking on Tuesday, government spokesperson Alaine Mukuralindasaid that Rwanda was ready to receive migrants from the UK.

"This partnership has been there for two years and it has a budget that will look after the migrants when they arrive in Rwanda," he said. "Even if the plane landed with them now or the following day, they can be received and taken care of, given accommodation, and get medical assistance if needed."

Just hours after the act passed on Tuesday, five migrants died attempting to cross the English Channel.

Referring to the incident, Alaine said the Rwanda plan was a viable solution to prevent such deaths.

Human rights organisations have vowed to continue the fight against the policy, which they say is unethical and inhumane.

No one has yet been sent to Rwanda, but British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the first flights will leave in July.