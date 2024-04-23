Welcome to Africanews

At least 5 people have died while crossing English Channel, hours after UK approved deportation bill

FILE - Migrants swim next to their overturned wooden boat during a rescue operation by Spanish NGO Open Arms at south   -  
Francisco Seco/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Rwanda

At least 5 people have died while crossing the English Channel, according to French media, hours after the U.K. approved the migrant deportation bill.

The Voix du Nord newspaper said the bodies were discovered at the Wimereaux beach in northern France on Tuesday. The rescue operation is ongoing and helicopters and boats have been deployed, according to the regional newspaper.

About 100 migrants have been rescued and placed aboard a French navy ship. They will be taken to the port of Boulogne, the paper said.

READ ALSO: UK parliament passes controversial bill to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

This came only hours after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's latest effort to send some migrants on a one-way ticket to Rwanda finally won approval from Parliament. Human rights groups have described the legislation as cruel.

The U.K. government plans to deport some of those who enter the country illegally as a deterrent to migrants who risk their lives in leaky, inflatable boats in hopes that they will be able to claim asylum once they reach Britain.

