Italian PM Giorgia Meloni visits Tunisia to discuss migration

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was in Tunisia on Wednesday to reinforce cooperation between the two countries on migration.

Meloni said several initiatives to support Tunisia's economy were signed, especially focusing on energy and education sectors.

"We want to work especially on regular flows, as we have done with Tunisia, with a decree that allows approximately 12,000 trained Tunisian citizens to come to Italy legally" she said.

This is Meloni's fourth visit to Tunisia, but the first one as prime minister.

Italy, which for decades has been ground zero in Europe’s migration debate, has been promoting its development plan as a way to create jobs and opportunity in Africa and discourage its young people from making dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea.