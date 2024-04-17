Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni visits Tunisia to discuss migration

This is Meloni's fourth visit to Tunisia, but the first one as prime minister   -  
Copyright © africanews
Slim Abid/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Tunisia

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was in Tunisia on Wednesday to reinforce cooperation between the two countries on migration.

Meloni said several initiatives to support Tunisia's economy were signed, especially focusing on energy and education sectors.

"We want to work especially on regular flows, as we have done with Tunisia, with a decree that allows approximately 12,000 trained Tunisian citizens to come to Italy legally" she said.

This is Meloni's fourth visit to Tunisia, but the first one as prime minister.

Italy, which for decades has been ground zero in Europe’s migration debate, has been promoting its development plan as a way to create jobs and opportunity in Africa and discourage its young people from making dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..