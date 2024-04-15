Israel warns lran: "This incident is not over".

Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday that the "incident is not over," after Iran launched an unprecedented attack against Israel, involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

"Iran is a global problem, it is a regional challenge and it is also a danger to Israel, and yesterday, the world clearly stood together with Israel in the face of the danger," Gantz said before a War Cabinet meeting.

An Israeli military spokesman said Sunday the launches numbered more than 300, but 99% of them were intercepted.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base.

The Iranian attack on Saturday, less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building, marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel.

Israel and Iran have been on a collision course throughout Israel’s six-month war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The war erupted after Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two militant groups backed by Iran, carried out a devastating cross-border attack on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others.

An Israeli offensive in Gaza has caused widespread devastation and killed over 33,000 people, according to local health officials.