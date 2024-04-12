Welcome to Africanews

Sex offender register in the works in Ethiopia

A Greytown police translator, is seen during an interview with The Associated Press at her office in Greytown, South Africa on Aug. 8, 2011.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/AP2011
By Rédaction Africanews

Ethiopia

Ethiopia's first ever sexual violence registration system is reportedly in the works and set to start operations next year.

The system which aims to prevent and respond to sexual violence against women and children is hoped to make a positive impact in the country.

According to the 2016 Ethiopia Demographic and Health Survey, 10% of women age 15-49 have experienced sexual violence and 23% physical violence.

With just about one-quarter of women who have experienced physical or sexual violence seeking help.

In many parts of the world, many survivors choose not to report crimes of sexual violence due to victim-blaming and stigma, often perpetuated by authorities, health professionals, and friends and relatives.

Citing the women's rights and protection executive in the Ethiopian Ministry of Women and Social Affairs BBC News Amharic reported that when the register is operational, it will exclude registered sex offenders from working in schools, orphanages and other children's institutions.

The national sex offence crime registry is proposed to include a public page.

Additional sources • BBC NEWS - UNFPA

