Liberia: ex-president George Weah's asset document's leaked

Liberia's House of Representatives is investigating how former President George Weah's asset declaration documents were leaked to the public.

Liberia requires all senior government officials, including presidents, to declare their wealth upon taking office before the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission or LACC to avoid conflicts of interest and illicit wealth accumulation. But these declarations are not required to be made public.

Local legislator Frank Saah Foko urged the House to conduct a probe into the leak, saying that publishing Weah's asset declaration documents without his consent is illegal.

It remains unclear who is behind the leak but legislators have summoned senior LACC officials to appear before them on Tuesday.

The former president's time in office was plagued with accusations of corruption.

His successor President Joseph Boakai who won the November election, declared his assets in February, vowing to fight corruption.