Mozambique: over 90 people killed after boat sinks

More than people were killed off Mozambique's northern coast on Sunday, when the makeshift ferry they were travelling in sank, according to local media.

The boat was carrying 130 people, including many children, who were attempting to make the crossing to Mozambique Island from Lunga in Nampula province.

Local online media TV Diário Nampula reported that some of those onboard had been travelling to attend a fair on the island while others were fleeing a cholera outbreak.

Nampula Secretary of State Jaime Neto was reported as saying that misinformation about an alleged cholera outbreak caused people to panic and board the boat.

"Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers it ended up sinking," said Mr. Neto.

While rescue efforts continued on Monday, only five people of the 130 onboard have so far been rescued, according to officials.

Alongside neighbouring countries Zimbabwe and Malawi, Mozambique has in recent months been affected by a deadly cholera outbreak that authorities are battling to contain.

Since October 2023, Mozambique has reported 13,700 confirmed cases and 30 deaths. Nampula province has been one of the worst-affected by the outbreak.

The northern province has seen an influx of people fleeing conflict in neighbouring Cabo Delgado province, with the latest wave of violence in February resulting in over 33,000 new arrivals.