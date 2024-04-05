Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Rwanda: Fostering national unity through dance

Female traditional dancers perform amaraba Traditional dance at club "rafiki" (Swahili word for 'Friend'), Centre in Kigali, Rwanda, Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Brian Inganga/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Rwanda

Welcome to  the "rafiki" (Swahili word for 'Friend') dance club in central Kigali. Drumbeats set the stage as young men and women try to master the traditional Amaraba dance.

About 30 people, all under 30, move to the sound of the drums with grace and vigour in equal measure under the watchful eye of their mentor.

Eric Rukundo, is a 29-year-old dance coach who has been passing his knowledge onto younger people.

But just like his students, Eric was born after the genocide.

“It is a very ethnically diverse group… but this Rwandan culture unites them,” he says.

Eric believes that such grassroots efforts will help future generations break the ethnic barriers and live as "one people of Rwanda."

Amaraba is one of Rwanda's most famous traditional ceremonial dances.

Rwanda is set to mark the 30th commemoration of the 1994 genocide on April 7.

Over 800,000 mostly Tutsis and Hutus, were slaughtered by radicalized Hutus.

Rwanda's youth now aspires to peace.

“Rwanda struggled while fighting each other, killing each other. Keeping the peace means to understand each other and trying to communicate in a way that everyone will gain efficiently, instead of trying to be selfish and greedy. That is what I understand by peace,” dancer Sarah Uwihanganye says.

Even though the horrors of the 100-day genocide and reconciliation principles have been narrated to all of Eric’s students, many of them say that having their culture also passed down to them as one people will also play a major role in preventing such events in within their generation.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..