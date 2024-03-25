Chad: Mahamat Deby, Success Masra among 10 cleared candidates for presidential election

Chad
Electoral authorities in Chad have cleared 10 candidates for this year’s long-awaited presidential election. They include nominations of interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby and the country’s recently-appointed Prime Minister Succes Masra.
On Sunday the central African nation's Constitutional Council announced the list which showed that outspoken opposition figures Nassour Ibrahim Neguy Koursami and Rakhis Ahmat Saleh would be barred from contesting the elections. "Their applications had been rejected because they included “irregularities” the council's statement said.
It is the first time in Chad’s history that a president and a prime minister will face each other in a presidential poll whose first round of voting will take place May 6 and with a provisional second round scheduled to take place June 22.
The elections are part of a transition back to democracy from rule by Chad’s military government. Provisional results are expected on July 7.
02:12
Senegal poll: Bassirou Diomaye, Sonko's protégé, said to have taken early lead
01:20
For Senegal, the much awaited presidential election has come
01:32
Senegal's presidential frontrunners end campaigns amid ahead of vote
Go to video
Refugee camps in Chad are overcrowded and running out of aid
01:29
Over 7 million Senegalese registered to vote in unpredictable presidential poll
02:07
The first woman to run for president in years inspires hope in Senegal