Chadian Prime Minister Success Masra made an unexpected appearance at a gathering of his party, Les Transformateurs, on March 10, 2024. Amidst a warm reception from thousands of supporters, Masra announced his acceptance of his party's nomination for the upcoming presidential election, solidifying his candidacy in the eyes of many.

The decision comes after weeks of speculation surrounding Masra's intentions following the announcement of the current transitional President's candidacy. Masra's presence at the gathering, following his recent participation in the CEEAC meeting in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, signifies a significant moment in Chad's political landscape.

Addressing the gathered crowd, Masra delivered a passionate speech, expressing his commitment to serving the Chadian people and steering the country towards a brighter future. He spoke of being inspired by the patriotic spirit of the people and emphasized his determination to lead Chad to new heights.

"We are here as candidates to serve the Chadian people, Chadian men and women," Masra declared. "Yes, I am a candidate, and we are candidates to become the next leaders of the country."

Masra's announcement was met with enthusiasm and support from party members, many of whom have been steadfast in their dedication since the inception of Les Transformateurs. They expressed readiness to embark on campaign efforts and work tirelessly towards achieving their goal of attaining the presidency.

While Masra's candidacy may have faced initial skepticism from some quarters, supporters remain convinced of his ability to effect meaningful change. Despite challenges and criticism, Masra's decision to step forward as a candidate has galvanized his base and instilled hope for a better future among many Chadians.

Masra took a moment to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives, both as martyrs and in recent tragic events. He pledged to do everything in his power to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process, despite facing stiff competition from his opponent, current President Mahamat Kaka, backed by the powerful MPS party.