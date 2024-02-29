Tanzania's second President Hassan Mwinyi dies aged 98   -  

Tanzania’s second President Ali Hassan Mwinyi Thursday died at the age of 98.

News of Mwinyi's death was announced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mwinyi served as President of Tanzania between 1985 and 1995. He succeeded the founding president, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Mwinyi was three months away from his 99th birthday.

He had been in and out of hospital with a chest illness since last November. Mwinyi is credited for introducing multiparty elections and easing state control of the economy.

Tributes came in from regional leaders. Kenyan President William Ruto spoke of Mwinyi as a great leader. Opposition leader Raila Odinga said Mwinyi was a 'great African leader and statesman'.