Liberian President Launches Anti-Corruption Audits

Liberia's President Joseph Boakai has taken decisive action in the fight against corruption by initiating audits of three crucial government institutions, including the central bank, according to a statement released by the presidency on Thursday..

The presidency announced that Boakai has directed Liberia's General Auditing Commission to conduct audits of the central bank, the national security agency, and the executive protection service. The audits will scrutinize the period spanning from 2018 to 2023, with a mandate to deliver their findings within three months.

This initiative signifies the commencement of a comprehensive review of government ministries and agencies, aligning with Boakai's commitment to rooting out corruption and promoting transparency, as stated in the official release.

The central bank has yet to issue a response to requests for comment on the matter.