In a transformative effort to address the persistent issue of insufficient electricity in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Chinese companies, particularly Sinohydro, have played a pivotal role in constructing the Zongo II Hydroelectric Power Plant.

With an impressive installed capacity of 150 megawatts, the power station is set to provide a quarter of Kinshasa's electricity, significantly brightening the night sky of the city.

For many residents in Kinshasa, especially those residing outside the downtown area, nights were synonymous with darkness until the recent efforts of Chinese power engineers and electricians. The completion of a 220kV high voltage transmission line has enabled the conveyance of energy from Zongo II to the substation at Kinsuka, integrating it into the national grid.

Local residents, like Susan, express their joy and relief, highlighting the positive impact of electricity on their daily lives. The newfound power supply has not only improved living conditions but also facilitated businesses, as store owner Manuana Misiono Roger attests to the difficulties faced in the past and the positive change brought about by the availability of electricity.

Representatives of the State Electricity Company of the DRC have expressed satisfaction with the ongoing efforts of the Chinese engineers and technicians, expressing anticipation for continued collaboration to enhance Kinshasa's power supply.

Kimbuma Angelico, the general manager of Zongo II power plant, voiced optimism about future projects and their potential to drive development in the DRC by providing electricity access to a significant portion of the population. The Chinese-built power facilities stand as a beacon of progress, illuminating the path toward a brighter and more electrified future for Kinshasa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.