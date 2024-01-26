Ivory Coast fail in attempts to ‘loan’ Herve Renard for remainder of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Hosts Ivory Coast have failed to secure French women's team coach Hervé Renard on loan for the remainder of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Renard led Ivory Coast to the African champion title in 2015 and the country's football federation was keen to bring him back for another attempt after sacking compatriot Jean-Louis Gasset on Wednesday.

But discussions with the French federation on a possible loan from Renard failed without an agreement on Thursday.

“The negotiations did not end favorably, it’s because it wasn’t necessary. I would have liked to but destiny decided otherwise ,” declared Hervé Renard , 55, to Canal Plus .

Ivory Coast failed to automatically qualify for the knockout stage by losing 4-0 to Equatorial Guinea in their final group match on Monday, but they still had a chance of qualifying as one of the four best third-place finishers.

Ivory Coast finally qualified for the round of 16 on Wednesday - after Gasset's dismissal - thanks to Morocco 's victory over Zambia .

Interim coach Emerse Faé will likely remain in post for the match against reigning champions Senegal on Monday in Yamoussoukro.

The Ivorian Football Federation has not commented publicly on the matter.

Renard is still popular in Ivory Coast for leading the country to its second African Cup title . It was also his second title, having led Zambia to the title in 2012. He led Saudi Arabia to a surprise World Cup victory over eventual champions Argentina before taking charge of the French women's team last year.