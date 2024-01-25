Blinken praises relationship between US and Angola

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the relationship between America and Angola, saying it was "reaching new heights" during his visit to Luanda on Thursday.

Blinken said he had discussed the conflict between Rwanda and the DRC with Angolan president Joao Lourenco, adding his continued efforts to deescalate tensions.

"We believe that the Rwanda process in tandem with the Nairobi process is the best hope of enduring peace," Blinken told a news conference.

The US diplomacy chief also hailed Angola's participation in the Artemis Accords, a blueprint for space exploration cooperation among nations participating in NASA’s lunar exploration plans.

Blinken began a tour of four African countries on Monday, meeting with the leaders of Cape Verde and Ivory Coast and touting America as the continent's key economic and security ally at times of regional and international crises.

The tour — which comes as deadly crises and rampant coups threaten the continent's stability — focuses on trade, security, and democracy promotion.

Analysts say Africa seems to have been pushed to the back burner under President Joe Biden as his administration is increasingly consumed by other international issues such as the fighting in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war, as well as its rivalry with China.

Biden also failed to visit Africa last year as he promised.